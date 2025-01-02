Pearson (LON:PSON) Hits New 52-Week High – Still a Buy?

Pearson plc (LON:PSON – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1,294.50 ($16.20) and last traded at GBX 1,293.50 ($16.18), with a volume of 1704086 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,282 ($16.04).

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Pearson from GBX 1,170 ($14.64) to GBX 1,400 ($17.52) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 1,146.75 ($14.35).

The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,207.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,083.93. The company has a market capitalization of £8.59 billion, a PE ratio of 2,588.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.31.

In other news, insider Sherry Coutu bought 731 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,282 ($16.04) per share, with a total value of £9,371.42 ($11,726.00). Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Pearson Company Profile

At Pearson, our purpose is simple: to add life to a lifetime of learning. We believe that every learning opportunity is a chance for a personal breakthrough. That’s why our c.20,000 Pearson employees are committed to creating vibrant and enriching learning experiences designed for real-life impact. We are the world’s leading learning company, serving customers in c.200 countries with digital content, assessments, qualifications, and data.

