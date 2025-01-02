Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) Lowered to “Underperform” Rating by Wedbush

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at Wedbush from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday,Briefing.com Automated Import reports. They presently have a $13.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Wedbush’s price target suggests a potential downside of 4.06% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on PEB. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Compass Point raised shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $14.75 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pebblebrook Hotel Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.64.

PEB opened at $13.55 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of -46.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.87. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a 1 year low of $11.65 and a 1 year high of $16.65.

In related news, CEO Jon E. Bortz bought 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.68 per share, for a total transaction of $164,840.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,395,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,692,201.12. This represents a 0.94 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jon E. Bortz sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.37, for a total transaction of $235,070.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,349,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,834,199.08. This represents a 0.81 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 80.1% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 4,471 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,989 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP lifted its stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 2,376.9% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 4,508 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 4,326 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 35.0% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,677 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 1,212 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 10.8% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,069 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 884 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust during the third quarter worth $133,000.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE: PEB) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust ("REIT") and the largest owner of urban and resort lifestyle hotels and resorts in the United States. The Company owns 47 hotels and resorts, totaling approximately 12,200 guest rooms across 13 urban and resort markets.

