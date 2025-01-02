Peyto Exploration & Development (TSE:PEY) Reaches New 12-Month High – What’s Next?

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (TSE:PEY – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$17.27 and last traded at C$17.03, with a volume of 126107 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$17.14.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PEY has been the subject of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$16.50 to C$17.50 in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Atlantic Securities upped their price objective on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$17.50 to C$18.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. TD Securities dropped their target price on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$19.00 to C$18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their price target on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$18.00 to C$18.50 in a research note on Friday, September 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$17.70.

Peyto Exploration & Development Stock Down 0.6 %

Peyto Exploration & Development Announces Dividend

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.02, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 1.15. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$16.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$15.18. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.99, a P/E/G ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 1.75.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 31st were issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.75%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 31st. Peyto Exploration & Development’s dividend payout ratio is presently 85.16%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Peyto Exploration & Development

In related news, Senior Officer Tavis Aaron Carlson acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$17.17 per share, with a total value of C$34,340.00. Also, Senior Officer Lee Russell Curran sold 31,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$17.04, for a total value of C$528,314.40. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 20,860 shares of company stock worth $328,142 and have sold 184,361 shares worth $3,008,123. Company insiders own 2.36% of the company’s stock.

Peyto Exploration & Development Company Profile

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp., an energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in Deep Basin of Alberta. The company was formerly known as Peyto Energy Trust and changed its name to Peyto Exploration & Development Corp.

Further Reading

