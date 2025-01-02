PIMCO 25+ Year Zero Coupon U.S. Treasury Index Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:ZROZ) Reaches New 1-Year Low – Time to Sell?

PIMCO 25+ Year Zero Coupon U.S. Treasury Index Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:ZROZ – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $68.75 and last traded at $68.80, with a volume of 296076 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $69.19.

PIMCO 25+ Year Zero Coupon U.S. Treasury Index Exchange-Traded Fund Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $73.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.56.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PIMCO 25+ Year Zero Coupon U.S. Treasury Index Exchange-Traded Fund

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ZROZ. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of PIMCO 25+ Year Zero Coupon U.S. Treasury Index Exchange-Traded Fund by 28.3% in the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 17,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,344,000 after purchasing an additional 3,952 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management raised its stake in PIMCO 25+ Year Zero Coupon U.S. Treasury Index Exchange-Traded Fund by 13.8% during the second quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 9,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $735,000 after buying an additional 1,191 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PIMCO 25+ Year Zero Coupon U.S. Treasury Index Exchange-Traded Fund by 65.1% during the third quarter. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. now owns 7,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $615,000 after purchasing an additional 2,943 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in PIMCO 25+ Year Zero Coupon U.S. Treasury Index Exchange-Traded Fund by 98.1% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 4,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 2,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in PIMCO 25+ Year Zero Coupon U.S. Treasury Index Exchange-Traded Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000.

About PIMCO 25+ Year Zero Coupon U.S. Treasury Index Exchange-Traded Fund

PIMCO 25+ Year Zero Coupon U.S. Treasury Index ETF, formerly PIMCO 25+ Year Zero Coupon U.S. Treasury Index Fund ETF, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide total return that closely corresponds to the total return of The BofA Merrill Lynch Long US Treasury Principal STRIPS Index (the Index) by investing at least 80% of its total assets (exclusive of collateral held from securities lending) in the component securities of the Index.

