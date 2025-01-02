Pippa Lambert Acquires 988 Shares of Aviva plc (LON:AV) Stock

Aviva plc (LON:AVGet Free Report) insider Pippa Lambert purchased 988 shares of Aviva stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 465 ($5.82) per share, with a total value of £4,594.20 ($5,748.50).

AV stock traded up GBX 3.30 ($0.04) on Thursday, reaching GBX 468.80 ($5.87). The company had a trading volume of 1,510,419 shares. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 470.96 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 480.90. The company has a market cap of £12.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,019.13, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.09, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 2.17. Aviva plc has a 1 year low of GBX 390.70 ($4.89) and a 1 year high of GBX 510.20 ($6.38).

AV has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “top pick” rating on shares of Aviva in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Aviva from GBX 525 ($6.57) to GBX 550 ($6.88) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Aviva in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 555.67 ($6.95).

Aviva plc provides various insurance, retirement, investment, and savings products in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Canada, and internationally. The company offers life insurance, long-term health and accident insurance, savings, pension, and annuity products, as well as pension fund business and lifetime mortgage products.

