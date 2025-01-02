Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) Stock Price Down 2.2% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Free Report) fell 2.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $2.21 and last traded at $2.23. 13,154,299 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 70% from the average session volume of 43,475,258 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.28.

PLUG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Plug Power from $2.50 to $2.25 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Plug Power from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Plug Power from $3.00 to $2.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Craig Hallum cut their target price on Plug Power from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Plug Power in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.52.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.21 and a 200-day moving average of $2.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 1.76.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The electronics maker reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $173.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $207.25 million. Plug Power had a negative net margin of 214.05% and a negative return on equity of 46.99%. Plug Power’s revenue was down 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.47) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Plug Power Inc. will post -1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Plug Power by 69.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,530,346 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $5,896,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036,777 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Plug Power by 45.1% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 63,780 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 19,824 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Plug Power by 8.9% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 356,973 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $832,000 after purchasing an additional 29,134 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Plug Power by 97.2% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,296,047 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,020,000 after purchasing an additional 638,761 shares during the period. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Plug Power by 94.0% during the 2nd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 365,143 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $851,000 after purchasing an additional 176,898 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.48% of the company’s stock.

Plug Power Inc develops hydrogen and fuel cell product solutions in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers GenDrive, a hydrogen-fueled proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell system that provides power to material handling electric vehicles; GenSure, a stationary fuel cell solution that offers modular PEM fuel cell power to support the backup and grid-support power requirements of the telecommunications, transportation, and utility sectors; ProGen, a fuel cell stack and engine technology used in mobility and stationary fuel cell systems, and as engines in electric delivery vans; GenFuel, a liquid hydrogen fueling delivery, generation, storage, and dispensing system; GenCare, an ongoing Internet of Things-based maintenance and on-site service program for GenDrive fuel cell systems, GenSure fuel cell systems, GenFuel hydrogen storage and dispensing products, and ProGen fuel cell engines; and GenKey, an integrated turn-key solution for transitioning to fuel cell power.

