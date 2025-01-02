Pod Point Group (LON:PODP) Trading Up 15% – Time to Buy?

Pod Point Group Holdings Plc (LON:PODP – Get Free Report) traded up 15% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 14.77 ($0.18) and last traded at GBX 14.77 ($0.18). 283,151 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 9% from the average session volume of 312,744 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 12.85 ($0.16).

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 60 ($0.75) price objective on shares of Pod Point Group in a report on Wednesday, September 11th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.20, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a current ratio of 1.45. The company has a market cap of £23.03 million, a PE ratio of -33.58 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 13.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 17.12.

In other news, insider Melanie Lane acquired 400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 13 ($0.16) per share, with a total value of £52,000 ($65,065.07). 57.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Pod Point Group Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and supply of equipment and systems for recharging electric vehicles (EV) in the United Kingdom and Norway. It is involved in the installation and operation of EV charging points for home, workplace, destination, and en-route places.

