Pod Point Group (LON:PODP) Trading Up 15% – Time to Buy?

Pod Point Group Holdings Plc (LON:PODP – Get Free Report) traded up 15% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 14.77 ($0.18) and last traded at GBX 14.77 ($0.18). 283,151 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 9% from the average session volume of 312,744 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 12.85 ($0.16).
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 60 ($0.75) price objective on shares of Pod Point Group in a report on Wednesday, September 11th.
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Pod Point Group
Pod Point Group Price Performance
Insider Buying and Selling at Pod Point Group
In other news, insider Melanie Lane acquired 400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 13 ($0.16) per share, with a total value of £52,000 ($65,065.07). 57.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Pod Point Group Company Profile
Pod Point Group Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and supply of equipment and systems for recharging electric vehicles (EV) in the United Kingdom and Norway. It is involved in the installation and operation of EV charging points for home, workplace, destination, and en-route places.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Pod Point Group
- Trading Stocks: RSI and Why it’s Useful
- 65 Million NFL Views Propel Netflix Toward Long-Term Growth
- Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing
- Uber Stock Gears Up for a Massive Growth Ride
- What Are Some of the Best Large-Cap Stocks to Buy?
- Top 3 Stocks Seeing a Spike in Call Option Volume
Receive News & Ratings for Pod Point Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pod Point Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.