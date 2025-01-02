POSCO (NYSE:PKX) Hits New 52-Week Low – Here’s What Happened

POSCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:PKX – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $42.66 and last traded at $42.92, with a volume of 36603 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $43.36.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, StockNews.com lowered POSCO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in shares of POSCO in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,082,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of POSCO by 2,229.6% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 80,160 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,610,000 after acquiring an additional 76,719 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of POSCO by 1.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 781,503 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $54,697,000 after purchasing an additional 12,193 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of POSCO by 73.2% in the 3rd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 16,792 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after purchasing an additional 7,095 shares during the period. Finally, Recurrent Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of POSCO by 46.1% in the 3rd quarter. Recurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,002 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $980,000 after purchasing an additional 4,415 shares during the period.
About POSCO
POSCO Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated steel producer in Korea and internationally. It operates through six segments: Steel, Trading, Construction, Logistics and Others, Green Materials and Energy, and Others. The company engages in the production, import, sale, and export of steel products, such as hot and cold rolled steel, stainless steel, plates, wire rods, and silicon steel sheets, as well as pig iron, billets, blooms, and slabs; trading of steel and raw materials, textiles, agricultural commodities, and other goods; natural resources development and power generation activities; and planning, designing, and construction of industrial plants, civil engineering projects, and commercial and residential buildings.
