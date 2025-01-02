Privia Health Group’s (PRVA) “Overweight” Rating Reaffirmed at Stephens

Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Stephens in a report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Stephens’ price target points to a potential upside of 32.99% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on PRVA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Privia Health Group from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 29th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Privia Health Group in a research note on Friday, October 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Macquarie began coverage on Privia Health Group in a research report on Monday, December 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Privia Health Group from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Privia Health Group from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.88.

Get Privia Health Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Privia Health Group

Privia Health Group Stock Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Privia Health Group

Shares of PRVA opened at $19.55 on Thursday. Privia Health Group has a fifty-two week low of $15.92 and a fifty-two week high of $24.05. The firm has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 195.52, a PEG ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $20.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.28.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in Privia Health Group by 8.8% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 9,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Privia Health Group by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 23,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after buying an additional 1,653 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Privia Health Group by 46.3% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 626 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC bought a new position in Privia Health Group in the second quarter valued at about $349,000. Finally, Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in Privia Health Group in the second quarter worth about $182,000. Institutional investors own 94.48% of the company’s stock.

About Privia Health Group

(Get Free Report)

Privia Health Group, Inc operates as a national physician-enablement company in the United States. The company collaborates with medical groups, health plans, and health systems to optimize physician practices, enhance patient experiences, and reward doctors for delivering care in-person and virtual settings.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Privia Health Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Privia Health Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.