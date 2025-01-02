ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas (NYSEARCA:BOIL) Trading Down 5.1% – Should You Sell?

ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas (NYSEARCA:BOIL – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 5.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $55.90 and last traded at $56.80. 690,409 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 72% from the average session volume of 2,451,077 shares. The stock had previously closed at $59.87.

ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas Trading Down 6.8 %

The company’s 50-day moving average is $44.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.54.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas stock. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas (NYSEARCA:BOIL – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 45,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $522,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.11% of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas as of its most recent SEC filing.

About ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas

The ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas (BOIL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Natural Gas Subindex index. The fund provides 2x the daily return of an index that measures the price performance of natural gas as reflected through publicly traded natural gas futures contracts.

