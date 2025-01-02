QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) Trading Up 0% – What’s Next?

Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) were up 0% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $155.84 and last traded at $154.65. Approximately 495,308 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 8,893,289 shares. The stock had previously closed at $154.58.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on QCOM shares. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on QUALCOMM from $210.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on QUALCOMM in a research report on Monday, November 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $208.00.

QUALCOMM Stock Down 0.6 %

The company has a market cap of $170.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.09, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business has a fifty day moving average of $161.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $172.91.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The wireless technology company reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $10.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.90 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 38.81% and a net margin of 26.03%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

QUALCOMM Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 5th were paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.82%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Neil Martin sold 1,304 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $202,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 94 shares in the company, valued at $14,570. This represents a 93.28 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 10,373 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.59, for a total value of $1,665,800.07. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 33,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,360,975.97. This trade represents a 23.71 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 26,882 shares of company stock worth $4,314,649. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On QUALCOMM

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its position in QUALCOMM by 17.1% in the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 354,389 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $60,264,000 after acquiring an additional 51,879 shares during the period. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in QUALCOMM by 123.2% in the third quarter. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 33,186 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $5,643,000 after acquiring an additional 18,315 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in QUALCOMM by 39.9% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 176,817 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $30,068,000 after acquiring an additional 50,438 shares during the period. Aljian Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in QUALCOMM in the third quarter worth approximately $1,820,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in QUALCOMM by 4.6% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 664,330 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $112,969,000 after acquiring an additional 29,287 shares during the period. 74.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

