Quince Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNCX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Quince Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNCX – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the five research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $8.67.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Maxim Group started coverage on shares of Quince Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. Rodman & Renshaw began coverage on Quince Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Brookline Capital Management initiated coverage on Quince Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. D. Boral Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Quince Therapeutics in a report on Thursday. Finally, RODMAN&RENSHAW upgraded Quince Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Quince Therapeutics stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Quince Therapeutics, Inc. ( NASDAQ:QNCX Free Report ) by 24.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 339,125 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 66,170 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.78% of Quince Therapeutics worth $263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.75% of the company’s stock.

QNCX traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $1.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 230,928. Quince Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.51 and a 52-week high of $2.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.09. The company has a current ratio of 9.53, a quick ratio of 9.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $85.36 million, a P/E ratio of -1.56 and a beta of 0.74.

Quince Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutics for patients with debilitating and rare diseases. The company's lead asset candidature comprises EryDex for the treatment of rare pediatric neurodegenerative disease, including A-T, an inherited autosomal recessive neurodegenerative and immunodeficiency disorder caused by mutations in ATM gene.

