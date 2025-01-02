Quince Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNCX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Quince Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNCX – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the five research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $8.67.
Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Maxim Group started coverage on shares of Quince Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. Rodman & Renshaw began coverage on Quince Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Brookline Capital Management initiated coverage on Quince Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. D. Boral Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Quince Therapeutics in a report on Thursday. Finally, RODMAN&RENSHAW upgraded Quince Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th.
Read Our Latest Stock Report on Quince Therapeutics
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Quince Therapeutics
Quince Therapeutics Trading Up 3.7 %
QNCX traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $1.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 230,928. Quince Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.51 and a 52-week high of $2.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.09. The company has a current ratio of 9.53, a quick ratio of 9.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $85.36 million, a P/E ratio of -1.56 and a beta of 0.74.
About Quince Therapeutics
Quince Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutics for patients with debilitating and rare diseases. The company's lead asset candidature comprises EryDex for the treatment of rare pediatric neurodegenerative disease, including A-T, an inherited autosomal recessive neurodegenerative and immunodeficiency disorder caused by mutations in ATM gene.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Quince Therapeutics
- Biggest Stock Losers – Today’s Biggest Percentage Decliners
- Analysts’ Favorite Cybersecurity Stocks: 3 Top Picks
- The How and Why of Investing in Gold Stocks
- Analysts Are Bullish: 3 Tech Giants With Upgraded Price Targets
- TSX Venture Exchange (Formerly Canadian Venture Exchange)
- These 3 Retail Stocks Can Keep Winning in 2025
Receive News & Ratings for Quince Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quince Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.