Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEB) Trading Down 6.2% – Should You Sell?

Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEB – Get Free Report) shares traded down 6.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $2.88 and last traded at $2.88. Approximately 4,667 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 11% from the average session volume of 5,224 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.07.

Qurate Retail Stock Down 5.9 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.74. The company has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of -4.07 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.64.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Qurate Retail stock. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEB – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 10,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000. 2.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Qurate Retail

Qurate Retail, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the video and online commerce industries in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company markets and sells various consumer products primarily through merchandise-focused televised shopping programs, Internet, and mobile applications. It also operates as an online retailer offering women's, children's, and men's apparel; and other products, such as home, accessories, and beauty products through its app, mobile, and desktop applications.

