Ramsay Health Care Limited (ASX:RHCPA) Increases Dividend to $3.32 Per Share

Ramsay Health Care Limited (ASX:RHCPA – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Wednesday, January 1st,MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 21st will be given a dividend of 3.316 per share on Monday, April 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Sunday, March 30th. This is a boost from Ramsay Health Care’s previous interim dividend of $3.31.

Ramsay Health Care Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 197.95.

About Ramsay Health Care

Ramsay Health Care Limited owns and operates hospitals. The company offers health care services to public and private patients. It operates facilities in approximately 530 locations in the Asia Pacific, the United Kingdom, France, and Nordics. Ramsay Health Care Limited was founded in 1964 and is based in Sydney, Australia.

