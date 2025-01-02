Ramsay Health Care Limited (ASX:RHCPA) Increases Dividend to $3.32 Per Share

Ramsay Health Care Limited (ASX:RHCPA – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Wednesday, January 1st,MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 21st will be given a dividend of 3.316 per share on Monday, April 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Sunday, March 30th. This is a boost from Ramsay Health Care’s previous interim dividend of $3.31.
Ramsay Health Care Stock Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 197.95.
About Ramsay Health Care
