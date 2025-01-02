Rapport Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPP) Trading Down 4% – Here’s Why

Rapport Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPP – Get Free Report) was down 4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $17.60 and last traded at $17.75. Approximately 19,174 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 151,377 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.49.

Rapport Therapeutics Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.73.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rapport Therapeutics

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RAPP. Values First Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Rapport Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new position in Rapport Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Rapport Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $83,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rapport Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $101,000. Finally, Sandia Investment Management LP bought a new position in Rapport Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $116,000.

Rapport Therapeutics Company Profile

Rapport Therapeutics Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It focused on discovery and development of transformational small molecule medicines for patients suffering from central nervous system disorders. Rapport Therapeutics Inc is based in BOSTON.

