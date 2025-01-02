REX FANG & Innovation Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:FEPI) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

REX FANG & Innovation Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:FEPI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 181,400 shares, an increase of 5.2% from the November 30th total of 172,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 149,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.

REX FANG & Innovation Equity Premium Income ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ FEPI opened at $49.65 on Thursday. REX FANG & Innovation Equity Premium Income ETF has a 12 month low of $44.16 and a 12 month high of $57.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $387.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.97 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50-day moving average of $51.58 and a 200-day moving average of $51.87.

REX FANG & Innovation Equity Premium Income ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were issued a $1.0832 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 24th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On REX FANG & Innovation Equity Premium Income ETF

About REX FANG & Innovation Equity Premium Income ETF

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in REX FANG & Innovation Equity Premium Income ETF stock. Beck Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in REX FANG & Innovation Equity Premium Income ETF ( NASDAQ:FEPI Free Report ) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 56,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,895,000. Beck Capital Management LLC owned 0.72% of REX FANG & Innovation Equity Premium Income ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

The REX FANG & Innovation Equity Premium Income ETF (FEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is actively managed, seeking to provide similar returns as the Solactive FANG Innovation Index and monthly income. The fund invests in the securities comprising the index while writing call options on them.

