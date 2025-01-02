Romios Gold Resources (CVE:RG) Reaches New 1-Year Low – What’s Next?

Romios Gold Resources Inc. (CVE:RG – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.01 and last traded at C$0.01, with a volume of 40000 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

Romios Gold Resources Trading Down 33.3 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.09. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.76 million, a P/E ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 1.61. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$0.01 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.01.

About Romios Gold Resources

(Get Free Report)

Romios Gold Resources Inc engages in the exploration of precious and base metals in Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. It holds interest in the Golden Triangle Area project covering an area of 45,105 hectares located in British Columbia; and 20% interest in the Thunder Bay silver district project comprising 87 claims covering an area of 1,853 hectares located in northwestern Ontario.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Romios Gold Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Romios Gold Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.