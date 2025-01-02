Roundhill Bitcoin Covered Call Strategy ETF (YBTC) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 2nd

Roundhill Bitcoin Covered Call Strategy ETF (BATS:YBTC – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, December 31st,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be paid a dividend of 1.0356 per share on Friday, January 3rd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 2nd.

Roundhill Bitcoin Covered Call Strategy ETF Trading Down 1.8 %

BATS:YBTC opened at $49.74 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $51.22 and its 200 day moving average is $46.79.

About Roundhill Bitcoin Covered Call Strategy ETF

The Roundhill Bitcoin Covered Call Strategy ETF (YBTC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund seeks to provide current income and capped gains on ETFs holding Bitcoin futures through a synthetic covered call strategy, collateralized by US Treasurys and cash.

