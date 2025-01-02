Roundhill ETF Trust – Roundhill NDX 0DTE Covered Call Strategy ETF (QDTE) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 2nd

Roundhill ETF Trust – Roundhill NDX 0DTE Covered Call Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:QDTE – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, December 31st,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.2984 per share on Friday, January 3rd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 2nd. This is a positive change from Roundhill ETF Trust – Roundhill NDX 0DTE Covered Call Strategy ETF’s previous dividend of $0.26.
Roundhill ETF Trust – Roundhill NDX 0DTE Covered Call Strategy ETF Stock Performance
Shares of Roundhill ETF Trust – Roundhill NDX 0DTE Covered Call Strategy ETF stock opened at $40.02 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $42.48 and a 200 day moving average of $42.90. Roundhill ETF Trust – Roundhill NDX 0DTE Covered Call Strategy ETF has a 12 month low of $39.10 and a 12 month high of $49.39.
Roundhill ETF Trust – Roundhill NDX 0DTE Covered Call Strategy ETF Company Profile
