Roundhill ETF Trust – Roundhill S&P 500 0DTE Covered Call Strategy ETF (XDTE) to Issue Dividend of $0.34 on January 3rd

Roundhill ETF Trust – Roundhill S&P 500 0DTE Covered Call Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:XDTE – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, December 31st,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.3363 per share on Friday, January 3rd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 2nd. This is an increase from Roundhill ETF Trust – Roundhill S&P 500 0DTE Covered Call Strategy ETF’s previous dividend of $0.21.

Roundhill ETF Trust – Roundhill S&P 500 0DTE Covered Call Strategy ETF Price Performance

XDTE stock opened at $50.16 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.25. Roundhill ETF Trust – Roundhill S&P 500 0DTE Covered Call Strategy ETF has a twelve month low of $48.15 and a twelve month high of $53.78.

Roundhill ETF Trust – Roundhill S&P 500 0DTE Covered Call Strategy ETF Company Profile

The Roundhill S&P 500 0DTE Covered Call Strategy ETF (XDTE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims to provide a high weekly distribution to shareholders through actively managed synthetic covered call strategy, while also providing limited exposure to the price return of the S&P 500 Index.

