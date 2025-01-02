Roundhill ETF Trust – Roundhill S&P 500 0DTE Covered Call Strategy ETF (XDTE) to Issue Dividend of $0.34 on January 3rd

Roundhill ETF Trust – Roundhill S&P 500 0DTE Covered Call Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:XDTE – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, December 31st,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.3363 per share on Friday, January 3rd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 2nd. This is an increase from Roundhill ETF Trust – Roundhill S&P 500 0DTE Covered Call Strategy ETF’s previous dividend of $0.21.
Roundhill ETF Trust – Roundhill S&P 500 0DTE Covered Call Strategy ETF Price Performance
XDTE stock opened at $50.16 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.25. Roundhill ETF Trust – Roundhill S&P 500 0DTE Covered Call Strategy ETF has a twelve month low of $48.15 and a twelve month high of $53.78.
Roundhill ETF Trust – Roundhill S&P 500 0DTE Covered Call Strategy ETF Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Roundhill ETF Trust – Roundhill S&P 500 0DTE Covered Call Strategy ETF
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Are Proving They Are Still Essential
- Top 3 Stocks Seeing a Spike in Call Option Volume
- What to Know About Investing in Penny Stocks
- Why Tesla Should Be the First Stock You Consider Buying in 2025
- Basic Materials Stocks Investing
- Work and Play: Investing in the Rise of Bleisure Travel
Receive News & Ratings for Roundhill ETF Trust - Roundhill S&P 500 0DTE Covered Call Strategy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roundhill ETF Trust - Roundhill S&P 500 0DTE Covered Call Strategy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.