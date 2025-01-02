Roundhill Small Cap 0DTE Covered Call Strategy ETF (RDTE) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 2nd

Roundhill Small Cap 0DTE Covered Call Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:RDTE – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, December 31st,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.5907 per share on Friday, January 3rd. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 2nd. This is a positive change from Roundhill Small Cap 0DTE Covered Call Strategy ETF’s previous dividend of $0.26.

Roundhill Small Cap 0DTE Covered Call Strategy ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:RDTE opened at $41.33 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.80. Roundhill Small Cap 0DTE Covered Call Strategy ETF has a 12-month low of $40.58 and a 12-month high of $46.56.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Roundhill Small Cap 0DTE Covered Call Strategy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roundhill Small Cap 0DTE Covered Call Strategy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.