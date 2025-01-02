Royal Helium (CVE:RHC) Reaches New 1-Year Low – Time to Sell?

Royal Helium Ltd. (CVE:RHC – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03, with a volume of 45992 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

Royal Helium Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.06. The stock has a market cap of C$10.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.89, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.25.

Royal Helium Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Royal Helium Ltd. engages in the exploration and development of helium properties in Canada. It holds approximately 1,000,000 acres of prospective helium land across southern Saskatchewan and southeastern Alberta. The company is headquartered in Saskatoon, Canada.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Helium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Helium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.