RTX (NYSE:RTX) Rating Increased to Buy at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $140.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $131.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target indicates a potential upside of 20.98% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on RTX. TD Cowen raised shares of RTX to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on RTX from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Barclays raised their price target on RTX from $108.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of RTX from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of RTX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $178.67.

Shares of NYSE:RTX opened at $115.72 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $119.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $116.35. The company has a market capitalization of $154.03 billion, a PE ratio of 33.06, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.80. RTX has a 52 week low of $83.96 and a 52 week high of $128.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.99.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $20.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.84 billion. RTX had a net margin of 5.97% and a return on equity of 11.96%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.25 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that RTX will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lantz Financial LLC increased its holdings in RTX by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 2,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in RTX during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $431,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in RTX by 31.1% in the 2nd quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 661 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of RTX by 11.5% during the second quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of RTX by 17.7% during the second quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 5,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 763 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

