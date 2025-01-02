Rugby Resources (CVE:RUG) Stock Price Down 25% – Here’s What Happened

Rugby Resources Ltd. (CVE:RUG – Get Free Report) was down 25% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02. Approximately 235,500 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 30% from the average daily volume of 338,765 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

Rugby Resources Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.04, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of C$6.33 million, a PE ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 1.89.

About Rugby Resources

Rugby Resources Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Colombia, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and the Philippines. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company holds an interest in the Motherlode gold-copper project that covers an area of 878 hectares located to the south of Surigao City in Surigao del Norte province, the Philippines; 100% interest the Colombia gold project; 100% interest in the Cobrasco copper project that covers approximately 3,000 hectares located in the Choco Region of Colombia; and Georgetown project comprising various exploration permits totaling 849 square kilometers located in North Queensland, Australia.

Further Reading

