Safestore (OTCMKTS:SFSHF) Reaches New 12-Month Low – What’s Next?

Safestore Holdings Plc (OTCMKTS:SFSHF – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $7.86 and last traded at $7.86, with a volume of 4229 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.94.

Separately, Barclays cut Safestore from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.28.

Safestore is the UK’s largest self storage group with 190 stores on 31 October 2023, comprising 133 wholly owned stores in the UK (including 73 in London and the South East with the remainder in key metropolitan areas such as Manchester, Birmingham, Glasgow, Edinburgh, Liverpool, Sheffield, Leeds, Newcastle, and Bristol), 29 wholly owned stores in the Paris region, 11 stores in Spain, 11 stores in the Netherlands and 6 stores in Belgium.

