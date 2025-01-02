Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) Trading Up 3.7% – Time to Buy?

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH – Get Free Report) shares shot up 3.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $10.41 and last traded at $10.37. 881,923 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 39% from the average session volume of 1,446,878 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.00.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Sally Beauty from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Raymond James upgraded Sally Beauty from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. StockNews.com raised shares of Sally Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 23rd. TD Cowen raised shares of Sally Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Sally Beauty from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.50.

Sally Beauty Trading Up 4.5 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $12.72 and a 200 day moving average of $12.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 7.26 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 2.20.

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The specialty retailer reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $935.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $935.88 million. Sally Beauty had a net margin of 4.13% and a return on equity of 31.37%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sally Beauty

In other Sally Beauty news, CAO Kim Mcintosh sold 4,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.53, for a total transaction of $62,479.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,685 shares in the company, valued at $242,433.05. This represents a 20.49 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Scott C. Sherman sold 13,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.49, for a total transaction of $195,615.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 42,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $614,825.19. This represents a 24.14 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sally Beauty

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Sally Beauty by 306.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 341,465 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,634,000 after buying an additional 257,510 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sally Beauty by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 529,852 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $7,190,000 after acquiring an additional 19,153 shares during the last quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Sally Beauty by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 45,529 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $618,000 after acquiring an additional 2,575 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Sally Beauty by 5.4% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 103,619 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,299,000 after purchasing an additional 5,296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Sally Beauty by 1.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,415,875 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $32,790,000 after purchasing an additional 43,016 shares during the period.

Sally Beauty Company Profile

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. The company operates through two segments, Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group. The Sally Beauty Supply segment offers beauty products, including hair color and care products, skin and nail care products, styling tools, and other beauty products for retail customers, salons, and salon professionals.

