Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO) Given “Buy” Rating at HC Wainwright

Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at HC Wainwright in a note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $10.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

SGMO has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays raised their target price on Sangamo Therapeutics from $3.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics from $7.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com cut shares of Sangamo Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Sangamo Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Sangamo Therapeutics from $3.00 to $2.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.50.

Get Sangamo Therapeutics alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Sangamo Therapeutics

Sangamo Therapeutics Trading Up 1.0 %

SGMO stock opened at $1.03 on Thursday. Sangamo Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.30 and a 1-year high of $3.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.22. The firm has a market cap of $214.91 million, a PE ratio of -1.37 and a beta of 1.15.

Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.07. Sangamo Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 264.16% and a negative net margin of 257.87%. The firm had revenue of $49.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.34) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Sangamo Therapeutics will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Sangamo Therapeutics

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Sangamo Therapeutics by 58.8% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,126,577 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,479,000 after purchasing an additional 1,528,600 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 56.3% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 576,219 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 207,476 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 167.8% during the third quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 103,716 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 64,981 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 55.4% in the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 108,945 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 38,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Sangamo Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $67,000. 56.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Sangamo Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage genomic medicine company, focuses on translating science into medicines that transform the lives of patients and families afflicted with serious diseases in the United States. The company's clinical-stage product candidates are ST-920, a gene therapy product candidate, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical study for the treatment of Fabry disease; TX200, a chimeric antigen receptor engineered regulatory T cell (CAR-Treg) therapy product candidate that is in Phase 1/2 clinical study for the prevention of immune-mediated rejection in HLA-A2 mismatched kidney transplantation; SB-525, a gene therapy product candidate, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of moderately severe to severe hemophilia A; BIVV003, a zinc finger nuclease gene-edited cell therapy product candidate that is in Phase 1/2 PRECIZN-1 clinical study for the treatment of sickle cell disease.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sangamo Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sangamo Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.