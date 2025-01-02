Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Here’s What Happened

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 612,880 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 53% from the previous session’s volume of 400,293 shares.The stock last traded at $34.37 and had previously closed at $34.21.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

The company’s fifty day moving average is $35.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.53. The stock has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.66 and a beta of 0.94.

Institutional Trading of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 5.4% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,709,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,471,000 after purchasing an additional 240,446 shares in the last quarter. Stewardship Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $5,119,000. Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 564.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 94,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,653,000 after acquiring an additional 80,553 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 34.0% in the 3rd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 172,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,645,000 after acquiring an additional 43,789 shares during the period. Finally, Beckerman Institutional LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,192,000.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE Developed Small Cap ex-US Liquid Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of small capitalization companies in developed countries outside the United States. The Index defines the small capitalization universe as approximately the bottom 10% of the eligible universe with a minimum free float capitalization of $150 million.

