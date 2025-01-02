Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) Sees Large Volume Increase – What’s Next?

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 16,050,117 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 519% from the previous session’s volume of 2,591,327 shares.The stock last traded at $25.80 and had previously closed at $25.83.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average of $26.16 and a 200 day moving average of $26.32.

Get Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. LGT Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 81.8% in the second quarter. LGT Financial Advisors LLC now owns 680 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 6.7% in the third quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 5,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 13.9% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 2.4% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 15,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $831,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 5,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the period.

About Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF

The Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (SCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities with at least one year remaining in maturity. SCHP was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.