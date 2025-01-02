Seneca Foods (NASDAQ:SENEA) Sets New 1-Year High – Should You Buy?

Seneca Foods Co. (NASDAQ:SENEA – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $81.00 and last traded at $81.00, with a volume of 2854 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $79.38.

Seneca Foods Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $546.18 million, a PE ratio of 13.60 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company’s fifty day moving average is $71.25 and its 200 day moving average is $64.37.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SENEA. Acuitas Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Seneca Foods by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 57,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,300,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Seneca Foods by 3.1% during the second quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 23,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,374,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Seneca Foods by 10.9% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 856 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Seneca Foods by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 27,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,567,000 after buying an additional 1,013 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Seneca Foods during the 3rd quarter valued at about $118,000. 42.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Seneca Foods Company Profile

Seneca Foods Corporation provides packaged fruits and vegetables in the United States and internationally. The company offers canned, frozen, and jarred produce; jarred fruit; and snack chips and other food products under the private label, as well as under various national and regional brands that the company owns or licenses, including Seneca, Libby’s, Aunt Nellie’s, Cherryman, Green Valley, and READ.

