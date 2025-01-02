Short Interest in 5E Advanced Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEAM) Increases By 5.2%

5E Advanced Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEAM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 956,500 shares, an increase of 5.2% from the November 30th total of 909,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 99,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 9.7 days. Approximately 1.9% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional Trading of 5E Advanced Materials

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of 5E Advanced Materials by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 487,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 51,668 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in 5E Advanced Materials during the 2nd quarter worth about $83,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new position in 5E Advanced Materials in the 2nd quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 5E Advanced Materials during the second quarter worth about $27,000.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on FEAM shares. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of 5E Advanced Materials in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Maxim Group decreased their price target on shares of 5E Advanced Materials from $4.00 to $1.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 12th.

5E Advanced Materials Stock Down 36.0 %

Shares of FEAM opened at $0.64 on Thursday. 5E Advanced Materials has a 52-week low of $0.38 and a 52-week high of $2.48. The company has a market capitalization of $44.09 million, a PE ratio of -0.57 and a beta of 1.87. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.91.

About 5E Advanced Materials

5E Advanced Materials, Inc engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Australia and the United States. The company primarily explores for borates and lithium deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Fort Cady project located in the Mojave Desert region in eastern San Bernardino County, California.

