Short Interest in Amprius Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AMPX) Rises By 5.8%

Amprius Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AMPX – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,660,000 shares, a growth of 5.8% from the November 30th total of 3,460,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,520,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days. Approximately 4.8% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Amprius Technologies Price Performance

Shares of AMPX opened at $2.80 on Thursday. Amprius Technologies has a 1 year low of $0.61 and a 1 year high of $5.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.42. The firm has a market cap of $296.35 million, a PE ratio of -6.22 and a beta of 2.92.

Get Amprius Technologies alerts:

Amprius Technologies (NYSE:AMPX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $7.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.70 million. Amprius Technologies had a negative return on equity of 71.39% and a negative net margin of 245.92%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.10) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Amprius Technologies will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amprius Technologies

Institutional Trading of Amprius Technologies

In related news, insider Jonathan Bornstein sold 18,170 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.96, for a total value of $35,613.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 454,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $890,096.76. This represents a 3.85 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Sandra Wallach sold 17,158 shares of Amprius Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.96, for a total transaction of $33,629.68. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 696,142 shares in the company, valued at $1,364,438.32. This represents a 2.41 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 43,903 shares of company stock worth $86,050. Insiders own 12.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AMPX. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Amprius Technologies by 50.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 548,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,000 after buying an additional 184,863 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Amprius Technologies by 4.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 286,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 12,900 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Amprius Technologies by 124.7% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 274,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 152,102 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Amprius Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $99,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in Amprius Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $72,000. 5.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on AMPX. Northland Capmk upgraded shares of Amprius Technologies to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Amprius Technologies in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.17.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Amprius Technologies

Amprius Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Amprius Technologies, Inc produces and sells ultra-high energy density lithium-ion batteries for mobility applications. The company offers silicon nanowire anode batteries. Its batteries are primarily used for existing and emerging aviation applications, including unmanned aerial systems, such as drones and high-altitude pseudo satellites.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Amprius Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amprius Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.