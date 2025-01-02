Short Interest in Cyclo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYTH) Expands By 7.7%

Cyclo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYTH – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 119,200 shares, an increase of 7.7% from the November 30th total of 110,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 33,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.6 days. Approximately 0.7% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Cyclo Therapeutics Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of Cyclo Therapeutics stock opened at $0.59 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $16.97 million, a PE ratio of -0.66 and a beta of -0.46. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.87. Cyclo Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.55 and a 12 month high of $2.12.

Cyclo Therapeutics Company Profile

Cyclo Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of cyclodextrin-based products for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases. The company's lead drug candidate is Trappsol Cyclo (hydroxypropyl beta cyclodextrin), an orphan drug, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of Niemann-Pick Type C disease; and in Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease.

