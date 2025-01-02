Short Interest in Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EIM) Increases By 7.9%

Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EIM – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 77,400 shares, an increase of 7.9% from the November 30th total of 71,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 152,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund by 555.6% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 3,906 shares during the period. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund during the 2nd quarter worth $106,000. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund during the 3rd quarter worth $108,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $120,000. Finally, Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 13,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 2,214 shares during the period.

Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund Price Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:EIM opened at $10.36 on Thursday. Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund has a 12-month low of $9.72 and a 12-month high of $10.93.

Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund Announces Dividend

About Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were paid a $0.0508 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.

Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests primarily in high grade municipal obligations. The fund's investment portfolio primarily includes investments in companies operating in the transportation, water and sewer, and electric utilities sectors.

