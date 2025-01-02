Short Interest in Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E) Rises By 5.1%

Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 808,200 shares, a growth of 5.1% from the November 30th total of 769,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 284,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.8 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

ENI Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of ENI stock opened at $27.36 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $46.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.93. ENI has a 52-week low of $26.12 and a 52-week high of $34.30. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Get ENI alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ENI

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in ENI by 25.9% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,075 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of ENI by 138.5% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,542 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 3,218 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ENI in the third quarter valued at $212,000. Townsquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in ENI during the third quarter worth about $231,000. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ENI in the 3rd quarter worth about $239,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

E has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded ENI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. BNP Paribas raised ENI from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ENI in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded ENI from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.60.

Read Our Latest Research Report on E

ENI Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Eni S.p.A. operates as an integrated energy company worldwide. The company engages in exploration, development, extracting, manufacturing, and marketing crude oil and natural gas, oil-based fuels, chemical products, and gas-fired power, as well as energy products from renewable sources. It operates through Exploration & Production; Global Gas & LNG Portfolio (GGP); Enilive, Refining and Chemicals; Plenitude & Power; and Corporate and Other Activities segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ENI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ENI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.