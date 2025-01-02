Short Interest in Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E) Rises By 5.1%

Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 808,200 shares, a growth of 5.1% from the November 30th total of 769,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 284,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.8 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.
ENI Trading Up 0.6 %
Shares of ENI stock opened at $27.36 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $46.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.93. ENI has a 52-week low of $26.12 and a 52-week high of $34.30. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in ENI by 25.9% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,075 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of ENI by 138.5% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,542 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 3,218 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ENI in the third quarter valued at $212,000. Townsquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in ENI during the third quarter worth about $231,000. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ENI in the 3rd quarter worth about $239,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.18% of the company’s stock.
Eni S.p.A. operates as an integrated energy company worldwide. The company engages in exploration, development, extracting, manufacturing, and marketing crude oil and natural gas, oil-based fuels, chemical products, and gas-fired power, as well as energy products from renewable sources. It operates through Exploration & Production; Global Gas & LNG Portfolio (GGP); Enilive, Refining and Chemicals; Plenitude & Power; and Corporate and Other Activities segments.
