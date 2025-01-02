Short Interest in Global X Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:CLOU) Rises By 5.1%

Global X Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:CLOU – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 167,900 shares, a growth of 5.1% from the November 30th total of 159,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 192,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global X Cloud Computing ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Global X Cloud Computing ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Global X Cloud Computing ETF by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 12,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 1,496 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Global X Cloud Computing ETF during the second quarter worth $410,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Global X Cloud Computing ETF by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 39,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $820,000 after buying an additional 2,971 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new position in Global X Cloud Computing ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $954,000.

Global X Cloud Computing ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ CLOU opened at $23.96 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $372.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.16 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.18. Global X Cloud Computing ETF has a 52-week low of $17.79 and a 52-week high of $25.93.

About Global X Cloud Computing ETF

The Global X Cloud Computing ETF (CLOU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Indxx Global Cloud Computing index. The fund provides exposure to a market-cap weighted global equity index of companies involved in the cloud computing industry. CLOU was launched on Apr 12, 2019 and is managed by Global X.

