Short Interest in ORIX Co. (NYSE:IX) Grows By 8.4%

ORIX Co. (NYSE:IX – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 149,500 shares, an increase of 8.4% from the November 30th total of 137,900 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 31,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.7 days.

Insider Activity at ORIX

In related news, major shareholder Corp Orix sold 3,700,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.38, for a total transaction of $278,906,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,976,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,336,684.26. This trade represents a 55.42 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ORIX during the second quarter worth $29,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in ORIX in the third quarter valued at about $80,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in ORIX by 26.9% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,438 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of ORIX by 44.6% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,533 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of ORIX by 4.7% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,915 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. 1.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ORIX Trading Down 0.4 %

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Shares of IX stock opened at $106.23 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $24.67 billion, a PE ratio of 9.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $108.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $113.14. ORIX has a 1 year low of $90.57 and a 1 year high of $125.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

Separately, StockNews.com cut ORIX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th.

ORIX Company Profile

ORIX Corporation provides diversified financial services in Japan, the United States, Asia, Europe, Australasia, and the Middle East. The company's Corporate Financial Services and Maintenance Leasing segment is involved in the finance and fee; leasing and rental of automobiles, electronic measuring instruments, and ICT-related equipment businesses; and provision of life insurance and environment and energy-related products and services.

