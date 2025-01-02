SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN) Trading Up 3.9% – What’s Next?

SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN – Get Free Report) shares traded up 3.9% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $14.40 and last traded at $14.24. 58,323 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 378,714 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.71.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial lifted their price target on SI-BONE from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of SI-BONE in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.00.

Get SI-BONE alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on SI-BONE

SI-BONE Stock Performance

Insiders Place Their Bets

The stock has a market cap of $587.97 million, a P/E ratio of -15.24 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.52 and a 200 day moving average of $14.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 8.25 and a quick ratio of 7.22.

In other SI-BONE news, CEO Laura Francis sold 10,048 shares of SI-BONE stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.58, for a total transaction of $126,403.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 482,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,074,567.50. The trade was a 2.04 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Anshul Maheshwari sold 2,439 shares of SI-BONE stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.68, for a total transaction of $30,926.52. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 194,623 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,467,819.64. The trade was a 1.24 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,374 shares of company stock worth $231,557. 3.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of SI-BONE by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 142,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,837,000 after purchasing an additional 12,158 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of SI-BONE by 24.7% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 2,108 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of SI-BONE by 1.5% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 59,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $768,000 after purchasing an additional 852 shares in the last quarter. VELA Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SI-BONE by 46.7% during the second quarter. VELA Investment Management LLC now owns 112,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,449,000 after purchasing an additional 35,674 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of SI-BONE by 9.0% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 903 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.11% of the company’s stock.

SI-BONE Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

SI-BONE, Inc, a medical device company, that operate to solve musculoskeletal disorders of the sacropelvic anatomy in the United States and internationally. It offers proprietary minimally invasive surgical implant system to address sacroiliac joint dysfunction and fusion, adult deformity and degeneration, and pelvic trauma; and implantable bone products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SI-BONE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SI-BONE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.