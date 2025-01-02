Silence Therapeutics Transitioning to U.S. Domestic Issuer Status

Silence Therapeutics plc, a leading biotechnology company, has announced a significant shift in its filing status with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). As of January 1, 2025, the company will begin filing periodic reports and registration statements on U.S. domestic issuer forms, a departure from its previous classification as a foreign private issuer.

The transition to U.S. domestic issuer status entails a more detailed and extensive reporting process that requires prompt filings. Previously, Silence Therapeutics qualified as a foreign private issuer under Rule 405 of the Securities Act of 1933. This strategic move aligns with the company’s commitment to enhanced transparency and compliance within the U.S. regulatory framework.

Silence Therapeutics disseminates important information to stakeholders through various channels, ensuring broad access to updates regarding the company, its product candidates like Zerlasiran and Divesiran, pipeline developments, and its innovative mRNA interference platform, mRNAi GOLD™. Disclosure avenues include SEC filings, press releases, public conference calls, and the company’s official website. Additionally, Silence Therapeutics utilizes social media platforms such as LinkedIn and X account (formerly Twitter) to reach a wider audience.

Investors and interested parties are encouraged to monitor the company’s official communication channels for timely updates and material disclosures. Silence Therapeutics underscores the importance of these channels in providing comprehensive and inclusive access to pertinent information. The company may periodically update its list of communication platforms to facilitate effective information dissemination.

The filing was duly signed on behalf of Silence Therapeutics by Craig Tooman, the Chief Executive Officer, in compliance with the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. This strategic move signifies the company’s proactive approach to regulatory compliance and commitment to transparent communication with its stakeholders.

Silence Therapeutics plc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development novel molecules incorporating short interfering ribonucleic acid (siRNA) to inhibit the expression of specific target genes in hematology, cardiovascular, and rare diseases. The company's mRNAi GalNAc Oligonucleotide Discovery platform consists of precision engineered product candidates designed to target specific disease-associated genes in the liver.

