Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) Upgraded by Jefferies Financial Group to Buy Rating

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) was upgraded by investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage presently has a $198.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust's stock, up from their prior price objective of $179.00. Jefferies Financial Group's target price points to a potential upside of 14.98% from the stock's current price.

SPG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Simon Property Group from an "in-line" rating to an "outperform" rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $172.00 in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $158.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a "hold" rating and issued a $159.00 price target (up from $157.50) on shares of Simon Property Group in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. StockNews.com cut Simon Property Group from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Simon Property Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set a "hold" rating and a $195.00 target price on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $172.10.

Shares of NYSE:SPG opened at $172.21 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.19 billion, a PE ratio of 22.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.50 and a beta of 1.75. Simon Property Group has a 1 year low of $135.15 and a 1 year high of $186.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.20, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $176.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $165.68.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.00 by ($1.54). The business had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 76.21% and a net margin of 43.36%. The business's revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.20 EPS. Analysts predict that Simon Property Group will post 12.76 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its position in Simon Property Group by 617.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 3,191,296 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $539,393,000 after acquiring an additional 2,746,503 shares during the period. Smead Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,620,355 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $442,892,000 after purchasing an additional 88,378 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 1.7% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 1,487,897 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $251,484,000 after purchasing an additional 25,519 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in Simon Property Group by 373.6% in the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,259,648 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $212,906,000 after buying an additional 993,694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. increased its stake in Simon Property Group by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 1,142,010 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $193,023,000 after buying an additional 73,742 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.01% of the company’s stock.

Simon Property Group, Inc (NYSE:SPG) is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). Simon Property Group, L.P., or the Operating Partnership, is our majority-owned partnership subsidiary that owns all of our real estate properties and other assets. In this package, the terms Simon, we, our, or the Company refer to Simon Property Group, Inc, the Operating Partnership, and its subsidiaries.

