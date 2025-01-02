SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) Hits New 12-Month High – Should You Buy?

SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $28.34 and last traded at $28.34, with a volume of 216 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $27.58.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SLM shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on SLM from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of SLM in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of SLM from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of SLM from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of SLM in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.27.

SLM Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $6.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.87, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $25.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.04.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The credit services provider reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $652.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $363.40 million. SLM had a net margin of 22.18% and a return on equity of 35.92%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that SLM Co. will post 2.73 EPS for the current year.

SLM Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 5th were issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. This is a positive change from SLM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 5th. SLM’s dividend payout ratio is 18.12%.

Insider Activity at SLM

In related news, Director Robert S. Strong sold 4,500 shares of SLM stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.25, for a total transaction of $122,625.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 83,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,265,292.50. The trade was a 5.14 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SLM

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its stake in SLM by 4.8% during the third quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 11,594 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of SLM by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,077 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of SLM by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 18,708 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $428,000 after acquiring an additional 942 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of SLM by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,368 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of SLM by 358.7% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,399 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.94% of the company’s stock.

About SLM

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates and services private education loans to students and their families to finance the cost of their education in the United States. It is also involved in the provision of retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market accounts, and high-yield savings accounts; and interest-bearing omnibus accounts.

