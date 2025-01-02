SM Energy (NYSE:SM) Given “Overweight” Rating at Stephens

SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Stephens in a note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $57.00 price objective on the energy company’s stock. Stephens’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 47.06% from the stock’s previous close.

SM has been the topic of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on SM Energy from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 4th. StockNews.com cut shares of SM Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of SM Energy from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on SM Energy from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of SM Energy from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.64.

SM stock opened at $38.76 on Thursday. SM Energy has a 1-year low of $34.76 and a 1-year high of $53.26. The stock has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 4.15. The company has a current ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company’s 50 day moving average is $41.68 and its 200 day moving average is $43.10.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The energy company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.10. SM Energy had a net margin of 33.89% and a return on equity of 19.62%. The company had revenue of $643.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $643.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that SM Energy will post 6.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SM. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of SM Energy by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,341,875 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $274,161,000 after purchasing an additional 384,675 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in SM Energy by 1.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,287,815 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $251,324,000 after buying an additional 114,664 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in SM Energy by 2,515.6% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,463,443 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $178,404,000 after acquiring an additional 4,292,793 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SM Energy by 1.1% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,693,372 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $107,675,000 after acquiring an additional 29,911 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SM Energy by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,361,149 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $102,072,000 after acquiring an additional 28,005 shares during the last quarter. 94.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, gas, and natural gas liquids in the state of Texas. It has working interests in oil and gas producing wells in the Midland Basin and South Texas. The company was formerly known as St.

