Smith Douglas Homes (NYSE:SDHC) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Time to Buy?

Smith Douglas Homes Corp. (NYSE:SDHC – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 113,832 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 13% from the previous session’s volume of 130,639 shares.The stock last traded at $26.04 and had previously closed at $25.99.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on SDHC shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Smith Douglas Homes from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Smith Douglas Homes in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Smith Douglas Homes from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Smith Douglas Homes from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.20.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $31.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.85.

In related news, Director Jeffrey T. Jackson acquired 8,605 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $29.77 per share, with a total value of $256,170.85. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $468,817.96. This trade represents a 120.47 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SDHC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Smith Douglas Homes by 1,551.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $806,000 after buying an additional 20,051 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Smith Douglas Homes during the third quarter worth about $344,000. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Smith Douglas Homes during the third quarter worth about $436,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Smith Douglas Homes in the third quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Smith Douglas Homes in the third quarter valued at approximately $530,000.

Smith Douglas Homes Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family homes in the southeastern United States. It also provides closing, escrow, and title insurance services. The company sells its products to entry-level and empty-nest homebuyers. Smith Douglas Homes Corp.

