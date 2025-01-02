Snehal Patel Buys 3,200 Shares of Greenwich LifeSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLSI) Stock

Greenwich LifeSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLSI – Get Free Report) CEO Snehal Patel bought 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.12 per share, for a total transaction of $35,584.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,539,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,597,038.24. The trade was a 0.06 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Greenwich LifeSciences Trading Up 2.9 %

Shares of Greenwich LifeSciences stock opened at $11.23 on Thursday. Greenwich LifeSciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.00 and a 1 year high of $21.44. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.27. The company has a market cap of $147.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.04 and a beta of 1.61.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Greenwich LifeSciences

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in shares of Greenwich LifeSciences during the second quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Barclays PLC raised its position in Greenwich LifeSciences by 323.3% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 6,538 shares in the last quarter. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Greenwich LifeSciences during the third quarter worth about $253,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Greenwich LifeSciences during the second quarter valued at approximately $264,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Greenwich LifeSciences by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 71,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after purchasing an additional 3,005 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 4.16% of the company’s stock.

Greenwich LifeSciences Company Profile

Greenwich LifeSciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel cancer immunotherapies for breast cancer and other HER2/neu-expressing cancers. Its lead product candidate is GP2, an immunotherapy, which is in Phase III clinical trial to prevent breast cancer recurrences in patients who have previously undergone surgery.

