SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) Trading Up 0.8% – Still a Buy?

SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Free Report) shares shot up 0.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $15.90 and last traded at $15.75. 7,466,030 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 47,246,895 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.63.

SOFI has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of SoFi Technologies from $7.50 to $8.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of SoFi Technologies from $7.50 to $13.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of SoFi Technologies from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of SoFi Technologies in a report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of SoFi Technologies from $9.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.04.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market cap of $16.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 154.02, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.77. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.95.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $697.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $631.59 million. SoFi Technologies had a return on equity of 3.71% and a net margin of 8.38%. The business’s revenue was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.03) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Kelli Keough sold 8,914 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.59, for a total value of $138,969.26. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 187,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,926,632.75. This represents a 4.53 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Eric Schuppenhauer bought 30,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.34 per share, for a total transaction of $500,004.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 46,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $753,355.70. This trade represents a 197.36 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,009,264 shares of company stock worth $416,889,795 over the last three months. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new position in shares of SoFi Technologies during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies in the third quarter worth $28,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in SoFi Technologies by 55.3% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,543 shares in the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in SoFi Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SoFi Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Institutional investors own 38.43% of the company’s stock.

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides various financial services in the United States, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company offers lending and financial services and products that allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect money.

