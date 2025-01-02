Sokoman Minerals (CVE:SIC) Shares Down 12.5% – Here’s Why

Sokoman Minerals Corp. (CVE:SIC – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 12.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04. Approximately 116,216 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 56% from the average daily volume of 261,669 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

Sokoman Minerals Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.04. The firm has a market cap of C$11.46 million, a PE ratio of -4.00 and a beta of 1.76.

About Sokoman Minerals

Sokoman Minerals Corp., an exploration-stage company, engages in the exploration of mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily focuses on its portfolio of gold projects located in the province of Newfoundland and Labrador. It has 100% owned flagship Moosehead, Crippleback Lake, and the district-scale Fleur de Lys project near Baie Verte in northwestern Newfoundland.

