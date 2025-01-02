SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BWX) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Time to Buy?

Shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BWX – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 827,097 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 143% from the previous session’s volume of 340,797 shares.The stock last traded at $21.37 and had previously closed at $21.46.

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $21.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.26.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BWX. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF by 2,309.8% in the 3rd quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 354,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,271,000 after purchasing an additional 339,377 shares during the last quarter. BTS Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF by 32.8% in the second quarter. BTS Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 3,856 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF by 21.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 2,401 shares during the last quarter. 73.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF

SPDR Barclays Capital International Treasury Bond ETF, formerly SPDR Lehman International Treasury Bond ETF is engaged in providing investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Global Treasury ex-US Capped Index. The Barclays Capital Global Treasury Ex-US Capped Index includes government bonds issued by investment-grade countries outside the United States, in local currencies, that have a remaining maturity of one year or more and are rated investment grade.

