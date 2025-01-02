Sportradar Group (NASDAQ:SRAD) Reaches New 12-Month High – Still a Buy?

Sportradar Group AG (NASDAQ:SRAD – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $18.40 and last traded at $18.01, with a volume of 272953 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $17.34.

SRAD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup raised their target price on Sportradar Group from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Sportradar Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Sportradar Group in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Sportradar Group from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Benchmark increased their price objective on Sportradar Group from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

The firm has a market cap of $19.62 billion, a PE ratio of 88.25, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.16.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRAD. Quarry LP raised its holdings in shares of Sportradar Group by 187.4% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,754 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Sportradar Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. nVerses Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Sportradar Group by 120.0% during the 2nd quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 4,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Sportradar Group by 3,098.9% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 5,733 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Sportradar Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $75,000.

Sportradar Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides sports data services for the sports betting and media industries in the United Kingdom, the United States, Malta, Switzerland, and internationally. Its sports data services to the bookmaking under the Betradar brand name, and to the international media industry under the Sportradar Media Services brand name.

