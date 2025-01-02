Stephens Reiterates “Overweight” Rating for Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE)

Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by analysts at Stephens in a research note issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $60.00 target price on the basic materials company’s stock. Stephens’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 48.08% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Andersons from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th.

Shares of ANDE stock opened at $40.52 on Thursday. Andersons has a fifty-two week low of $39.25 and a fifty-two week high of $61.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.58 and a beta of 0.57. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.98.

Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.37. Andersons had a net margin of 1.06% and a return on equity of 8.21%. The company had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. Andersons’s revenue was down 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Andersons will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Andersons news, insider Joseph E. Mcneely sold 2,382 shares of Andersons stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.73, for a total transaction of $113,692.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 49,601 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,367,455.73. This trade represents a 4.58 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Andersons in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Andersons during the third quarter valued at $98,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Andersons by 92.5% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,087 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 1,003 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Andersons in the second quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Andersons during the 2nd quarter worth about $219,000. 87.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Andersons, Inc operates in trade, renewables, and nutrient and industrial sectors in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Egypt, Switzerland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Trade, Renewables, and Nutrient & Industrial. The company’s Trade segment operates grain elevators; stores commodities; and provides grain marketing, risk management, and origination services, as well as sells commodities, such as corn, soybeans, wheat, oats, ethanol, and corn oil.

