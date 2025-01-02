Stephens Reiterates “Overweight” Rating for PROG (NYSE:PRG)

PROG (NYSE:PRG – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by Stephens in a report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Stephens’ target price indicates a potential upside of 41.98% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of PROG from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. TD Cowen raised PROG to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 29th. Raymond James upgraded shares of PROG from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of PROG from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.83.

Shares of PROG stock opened at $42.26 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.71 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a fifty day moving average of $45.62 and a 200-day moving average of $43.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 4.97. PROG has a 52-week low of $27.84 and a 52-week high of $50.28.

PROG (NYSE:PRG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $606.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $601.86 million. PROG had a return on equity of 24.56% and a net margin of 6.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that PROG will post 3.36 EPS for the current year.

In other PROG news, CEO Steven A. Michaels sold 27,324 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.19, for a total transaction of $1,289,419.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 409,209 shares in the company, valued at $19,310,572.71. This trade represents a 6.26 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Curtis Linn Doman sold 62,815 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.75, for a total value of $3,062,231.25. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 174,524 shares in the company, valued at $8,508,045. The trade was a 26.47 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 119,207 shares of company stock worth $5,759,152 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of PROG by 8.6% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its position in PROG by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 35,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its stake in PROG by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 96,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,346,000 after acquiring an additional 3,479 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of PROG during the second quarter worth approximately $376,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PROG by 14.1% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 684,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,746,000 after purchasing an additional 84,497 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.92% of the company’s stock.

PROG Holdings, Inc (NYSE:PRG) is a financial technology holding company based in Salt Lake City, Utah with three business segments: Progressive Leasing, which offers lease-to-own transactions primarily to credit-challenged consumers through e-commerce and point-of-sale retail partners, via online, mobile, and in-store solutions; Vive Financial, which provides consumers who may not qualify for traditional prime lending with a variety of second-look, revolving credit products through private label and branded credit cards; and Four Technologies, which provides consumers of all credit backgrounds Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) options through four interest-free installments via its platform, Four.

